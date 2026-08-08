‘Rookies conducting auditions is insulting’: 300-film veteran Tej Sapru on casting process

Veteran actor Tej Sapru, whose career spans more than four decades and over 300 films, has criticised the way senior actors are treated in today’s casting process. Speaking to Rediff, the actor said he has no objection to look tests if a role demands it, but finds it disrespectful when accomplished actors with decades of experience are asked to audition by casting directors who often know little about their body of work.

Sapru, who has appeared in iconic films such as Tezaab, Tridev, Mohra, Gupt, Sirf Tum and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, said the industry’s approach to casting has changed dramatically from the days when producers and directors personally selected actors based on their experience and suitability.

‘At least know my background before asking me to audition’

Looking back at how casting worked earlier, Sapru said producers, directors and writers once played the key role in choosing actors. Today, he believes that responsibility has largely shifted to casting directors.

“Earlier, it was the producer, director and writer who decided which actor would play which role. Now casting directors have come in. If you’re a casting director, you should know the industry inside out,” he said.

The actor admitted that what troubles him most is being asked to audition despite spending over four decades in the film industry.

“What hurts me the most is that I’ve done more than 300 films, including Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee hits. I think I’m the only actor in India to have worked in 13 languages. Yet I’m called and asked to audition because that’s how things work today.”

Sapru clarified that he understands the need for a look test. However, he believes senior actors deserve to have their experience acknowledged before being asked to prove themselves.

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“I can understand a look test. But at least look at my background first. There are many senior actors like me. This feels insulting.”

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‘A rookie is taking my audition’

Sapru said the biggest difference today is that auditions are often conducted by young casting executives who may not fully understand an actor’s contribution to cinema.

“Earlier, producers and directors themselves selected actors. They knew who was doing what and who suited which role.”

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Questioning the current system, he added, “Who’s taking your audition today? A rookie. If it’s the director’s chief assistant explaining the role properly and asking you to perform, that’s different. But this whole system of casting directors and look tests has been borrowed from the West, and it bothers me.”

He urged casting professionals to do their homework before approaching veteran artistes.

“If you’re a casting director, first study the person’s entire history before calling them.”

A career spanning more than four decades

The son of veteran actor DK Sapru, Tej Sapru made his acting debut with Surakshaa in 1979 and went on to build a career spanning more than four decades across Hindi and regional cinema. Over the years, he has worked in more than 300 films across 13 languages, appearing in popular titles such as Tezaab, Tridev, Mohra, Gupt, Sirf Tum, Purani Haveli, Mela and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

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Despite the changing landscape of Indian cinema, Sapru has continued to remain active across Hindi and regional film industries, with recent appearances in Razakar and the upcoming Telugu film They Call Him OG.