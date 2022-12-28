scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Tearful Malaika Arora accuses Amrita Arora of not being there for her during the ‘lowest phase’ of her life: ‘I needed you the most’

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora struggled to overcome their differences in the latest episode of Moving in with Malaika.

Celebrity sisters Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora had another falling out in the latest episode of the ‘reality show’ Moving in with Malaika. The sisters, after pushing aside their growing differences and deciding to have a good day in Goa, found themselves at loggerheads after Malaika lost her phone at a restaurant. Malaika lost her cool and yelled at Amrita in front of other patrons at the restaurant, and briefly accused her of playing a prank on her.

Malaika also lashed out at the people in the restaurant, especially one person who tried describing the phone. “How do you know the colour? Did you take it or anything?” she snapped. Amrita stepped into action and began looking for the lost phone. “Just high drama all the time,” an annoyed Amrita said. Malaika then snapped, “Did you do something? Is it a prank?” The accusations angered Amrita further and the situation worsened after the bartender found the phone on the table they were sitting at. “Didn’t you check the table?” she asked her sister, and Amrita answered, “I did, you saw me do.” However, Malaika continued berating Amrita, who hit out, “You always throw me under the bus. The entire restaurant saw what happened. It was your mistake.” Amrita sent Malaika back back alone, and said that didn’t want to be around her anymore.

Malaika admitted that she didn’t mean to blow a fuse. Later, the sisters reconciled and Amrita asked Malaika about her NYE plans. She asked, “What’s happening with Arjun, what are you all doing?” Malaika answered, “We figured on doing something, we’ll see… there’s so much going on. You’ve been seeing the kind of stress that I’ve been under.” However, in the promo for the next episode, the sisters got into another battle of words and a tearful Malaika told Amrita at the beach, “When I went through the lowest in my life, I needed you the most, as my sister. You weren’t there. You’ve been an amazing mother, wife and friend, when will you be an amazing sister?”

Moving in with Malaika is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 21:59 IST
