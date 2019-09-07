Zombie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Zombie, a Tamil comedy horror film written and directed by Bhuvan Nullan, has been leaked by Tamilrockers, a piracy website.

Advertising

Yogi Babu and Yashika Aannand star in the film along with Manobala, Gopi, Sudhakar and Anbu Dasan. Premgi Amaren has composed the music and Vishushri K has handled the camera.

Despite a high court order blocking Tamilrockers and other similar illegal websites, the site continues to operate freely. Tamilrockers keeps changing its domain extension every few weeks and they can be accessed through proxy servers.

Like its name suggests, Tamilrockers was limited to Tamil film industry but has since expanded to Bollywood and even Hollywood films. Now one can find even popular TV shows on the site.

Tamilrockers has not only successfully evaded authorities, but it has also acquired an audience for itself. The site mostly uploads movies in high definition, which the users can get only after the film has exited the theaters.