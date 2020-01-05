Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020: The complete winners list

Zee Cine Awards 2020 was a star-studded event that honoured films, techinicians, actors and others under one roof. The event saw presence of A-listers such as Kamal Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Dhanush and others.
Here is the list of winners:
Best Editor: Sathyaraj Natarajan for Super Deluxe
Best Art Director: Vijay Athinathan for Super Deluxe
Best Debut Director: Arunraja Kamaraj for Kanaa
Best Supporting Actor Male: George Maryan for Kaithi
Congratulations Lady Superstar..
Nayanthara~ Favorite Heroine for #Viswasam and #Bigil 🏆 &
Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema 🏆 #ZeeCineAwardsTamil2020 pic.twitter.com/qRy9O2vnx2
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 5, 2020
Best Choreographer: Prabhudheva for “Rowdy Baby” (Maari 2)
Best Lyricist: Thamarai for “Kannaana Kanney” (Viswasam)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for NGK song “Anbe Peranbe”
The Pride of Indian Music: AR Rahman
Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram for “Kannaana Kanney” (Viswasam)
Pride of Indian Music @arrahman
He receives the award from @thisisysr @immancomposer @gvprakash & @anirudhofficial
ARR calls these four the pillars of Tamil cinema music now and appreciates them for keeping up the standard👌👏
Ellapugazhum Iraivanukke#ZeeCineAwardsTamil2020 pic.twitter.com/uAD2fjjkjW
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 4, 2020
Best Music Director: Anirudh for Petta
Best Story: Ram for Peranbu
Best Screenplay: Radhakrishnan Parthiban for Oththa Seruppu
Pride of Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan
Favourite Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi
Iyakkunar Sigaram K Balachander Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema: Shankar Shanmugham
Best Debut Actor Male: Dhruv Vikram for Aditya Varma
Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema: Nayanthara
Pride of Indian Cinema – #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan#ZeeCineAwardsTamil2020 #Kamal pic.twitter.com/H6HZopV4na
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 4, 2020
Best Director: Vetri Maaran for Asuran
Best Actor Female (Jury Special Mention): Samantha Akkineni
Socially Responsible Hero: Vijay Sethupathi
Best Actor Female: Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa
Best Actor Male: Dhanush for Asuran
Favourite Heroine: Nayanthara for Viswasam and Bigil
Favourite Film of The Year: Viswasam
Most Empowering Performer of The Decade: Ajith
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App