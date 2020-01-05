Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020: The complete winners list

Zee Cinema Awards Tamil 2020 was held on Saturday in Chennai. (From top left) Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara graced the event. (Photo: Instagram/samanthaakkineni, Twitter/dhivyadharshini). Zee Cinema Awards Tamil 2020 was held on Saturday in Chennai. (From top left) Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara graced the event. (Photo: Instagram/samanthaakkineni, Twitter/dhivyadharshini).

Zee Cine Awards 2020 was a star-studded event that honoured films, techinicians, actors and others under one roof. The event saw presence of A-listers such as Kamal Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Dhanush and others.

Here is the list of winners:

Best Editor: Sathyaraj Natarajan for Super Deluxe

Best Art Director: Vijay Athinathan for Super Deluxe

Best Debut Director: Arunraja Kamaraj for Kanaa

Best Supporting Actor Male: George Maryan for Kaithi

Best Choreographer: Prabhudheva for “Rowdy Baby” (Maari 2)

Best Lyricist: Thamarai for “Kannaana Kanney” (Viswasam)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for NGK song “Anbe Peranbe”

The Pride of Indian Music: AR Rahman

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram for “Kannaana Kanney” (Viswasam)

Best Music Director: Anirudh for Petta

Best Story: Ram for Peranbu

Best Screenplay: Radhakrishnan Parthiban for Oththa Seruppu

Pride of Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan

Favourite Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi

Iyakkunar Sigaram K Balachander Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema: Shankar Shanmugham

Best Debut Actor Male: Dhruv Vikram for Aditya Varma

Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema: Nayanthara

Best Director: Vetri Maaran for Asuran

Best Actor Female (Jury Special Mention): Samantha Akkineni

Socially Responsible Hero: Vijay Sethupathi

Best Actor Female: Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa

Best Actor Male: Dhanush for Asuran

Favourite Heroine: Nayanthara for Viswasam and Bigil

Favourite Film of The Year: Viswasam

Most Empowering Performer of The Decade: Ajith

