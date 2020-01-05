Follow Us:
Sunday, January 05, 2020

Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020: The complete winners list

Samantha Akkineni, Ajith, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Nayanthara and others were honoured at Zee Cinema Awards Tamil 2020.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 5, 2020 11:19:58 am
Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 winners dhanush samantha akkineni Kamal Haasan vijay sethupathi vijay ajith boney kapoor sridevi Zee Cinema Awards Tamil 2020 was held on Saturday in Chennai. (From top left) Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara graced the event. (Photo: Instagram/samanthaakkineni, Twitter/dhivyadharshini).

Zee Cine Awards 2020 was a star-studded event that honoured films, techinicians, actors and others under one roof. The event saw presence of A-listers such as Kamal Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Dhanush and others.

Here is the list of winners:

Best Editor: Sathyaraj Natarajan for Super Deluxe

Best Art Director: Vijay Athinathan for Super Deluxe

Best Debut Director: Arunraja Kamaraj for Kanaa

Best Supporting Actor Male: George Maryan for Kaithi

Best Choreographer: Prabhudheva for “Rowdy Baby” (Maari 2)

Best Lyricist: Thamarai for “Kannaana Kanney” (Viswasam)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for NGK song “Anbe Peranbe”

The Pride of Indian Music: AR Rahman

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram for “Kannaana Kanney” (Viswasam)

Best Music Director: Anirudh for Petta

Best Story: Ram for Peranbu

Best Screenplay: Radhakrishnan Parthiban for Oththa Seruppu

Pride of Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan

Favourite Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi

Iyakkunar Sigaram K Balachander Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema: Shankar Shanmugham

Best Debut Actor Male: Dhruv Vikram for Aditya Varma

Sridevi Award for Inspiring Women of Indian Cinema: Nayanthara

Best Director: Vetri Maaran for Asuran

Best Actor Female (Jury Special Mention): Samantha Akkineni

Socially Responsible Hero: Vijay Sethupathi

Best Actor Female: Aishwarya Rajesh for Kanaa

Best Actor Male: Dhanush for Asuran

Favourite Heroine: Nayanthara for Viswasam and Bigil

Favourite Film of The Year: Viswasam

Most Empowering Performer of The Decade: Ajith

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with media
Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with media

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement