Raaghavan Murugan hangs out with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Ponniyin Selvan set, see photos

Young actor Raaghavan Murugan has landed a dream role in director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan. On the sets, he’s in the company of some of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In between the shoot, Raaghavan recently took to his Instagram page to share selfies also featuring Aishwarya.

“With @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb mam at the break of #ponniyinselvan shoot and that was a great experience acting with her (sic),” wrote Raaghavan, while sharing the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MASTER RAAGHAVAN (@raaghavan_murugan)

Raaghavan Murugan is known for his role in Dhanush’s directorial debut Pa Paandi. He was also seen in Maari 2 and Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya’s fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam. They have previously collaborated on Iruvar, Guru and Raavanan.

Ponniyin Selvan is director Mani Ratnam‘s most ambitious movie yet. The film is based on iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the same name. Set in the backdrop of Chola Dynasty, the epic novel has been adapted for the big screen by Ratnam along with writer B. Jeyamohan, who has penned dialogues for the movie. The film will release in two parts and Ponniyin Selvan part 1 will hit screens next year. The producion of the film is currently underway in Pondicherry, and it is expected to be finished by the end of August.

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus also stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.