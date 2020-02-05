Actor Yogi Babu ties the knot

Yogi Babu married Manju in an intimate ceremony in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu. Yogi Babu married Manju in an intimate ceremony in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu.

Tamil actor Yogi Babu tied the knot with Manju on Wednesday morning in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu. The ceremony was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. A reception will be held next month in Chennai.

Reports state that the arranged marriage took place in Yogi Babu’s ancestral temple in Thiruttani.

On the work front, Yogi Babu recently completed the shooting of Dhanush starrer Karnan, which is being helmed by Maari Selvaraj. Yogi was last seen in Rajinikanth movie Darbar.

After making his debut in the 2009 movie Yogi, Yogi Babu became a household name by making an appearance in movies like Maan Karate, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Aandavan Kattalai, Kolamavu Kokila and Pariyerum Perumal among more.

