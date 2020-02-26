Yogi Babu is a part of Ajith’s Valimai

Sources confirm Yogi Babu will be seen in a character role in Valimai. Sources confirm Yogi Babu will be seen in a character role in Valimai.

Yogi Babu, who is awaiting the release of multiple films, including Cocktail, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Mandela and Pannikutty, has joined the cast of Valimai. This marks the comedian’s fourth collaboration with Ajith following Veeram, Vedalam and Viswasam.

Sources confirm Yogi Babu will be seen in a character role in the H Vinoth directorial.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai features Ajith in the role of a cop. Though the makers haven’t revealed the female lead and the rest of the cast, we hear Huma Huma Qureshi is likely to be the leading lady.

Reports that were published earlier hinted at Nazriya Nazim’s involvement in the film. But for now, there is no clarity on the same.

Additionally, Pavel Navageethan of V1 fame is likely to play a negative role. However, there is no official word yet.

Valimai, which went on floors on December 13, 2019, will hit the screens for Diwali 2020.

Valimai has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, art direction by Thota Tharani, and cinematography by Nirav Shah.

