Yogi Babu blessed with a baby boy

Actor Yogi Babu and wife Manju Bhargavi have been blessed with a baby boy. The baby was born on Monday, and both mother and the newborn are healthy, confirmed actor Manobala.

Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi in February. The actor had planned to invite the who’s who of the Tamil film industry for the wedding, but he had to let go of that plan due to the outbreak of coronavirus. His marriage took place at Murugan Temple in Thiruttani in the presence of close family and friends.

Yogi Babu is one of the most sought-after comedians of the Tamil film industry. Last seen in Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar, he has a slew of films in the pipeline. These include Dhanush’s Karnan, Siddharth’s Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Vijay Sethupathi’s Kadaisi Vivasayi, Vishnu Vishal’s Jagajala Killadi and Santhanam’s Dikkiloona.