scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Yogi Babu blessed with a baby boy

Tamil actor Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi in February this year.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | December 29, 2020 10:07:35 am
Yogi Babu babyYogi Babu was last seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar. (Photo: Yogi Babu/Twitter)

Actor Yogi Babu and wife Manju Bhargavi have been blessed with a baby boy. The baby was born on Monday, and both mother and the newborn are healthy, confirmed actor Manobala.

Yogi Babu married Manju Bhargavi in February. The actor had planned to invite the who’s who of the Tamil film industry for the wedding, but he had to let go of that plan due to the outbreak of coronavirus. His marriage took place at Murugan Temple in Thiruttani in the presence of close family and friends.

Yogi Babu is one of the most sought-after comedians of the Tamil film industry. Last seen in Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar, he has a slew of films in the pipeline. These include Dhanush’s Karnan, Siddharth’s Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Vijay Sethupathi’s Kadaisi Vivasayi, Vishnu Vishal’s Jagajala Killadi and Santhanam’s Dikkiloona.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

gauahar khan and zaid darbar walima photos
6 photos from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s walima ceremony

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement