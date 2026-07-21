Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai teaser: 8,000-year-old Nivin Pauly, Soori’s destinies intertwine

Over two years after its world premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in 2024, director Ram’s highly anticipated film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai (Seven Seas, Seven Hills) is all set for release. The makers of the movie recently unveiled a special teaser announcing its release date.

Although the 97-second promo doesn’t reveal much about the film, the teaser is crafted in such a way as to pique audience intrigue, offering glimpses of Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’s immersive world. The teaser also reveals that the movie chronicles the lives of “a mother rat, a good man, an immortal man, and a mystical woman.”

Don’t Miss | Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay’s final film grosses Rs 15 cr, but trails Leo and GOAT

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai teaser breakdown

The promo is mostly set inside a moving train, where a 32-year-old everyman (Soori) and an 8,000-year-old immortal man (Nivin Pauly) cross paths. It opens by showing Nivin feeding the biscuit Soori had brought from Dubai for his son to a rat in the train. “Rascal,” Soori cusses under his breath.

Although he tries to initiate a conversation with Nivin, the latter turns him down, saying, “Don’t talk while eating.” As the teaser progresses, we even see Soori expressing his frustration directly to the rat, who also seems to understand everything that’s happening around her. The video concludes by showing Nivin and Anjali interacting with a wild elephant elsewhere.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai release date

“Be it an elephant or a rat, a tree or grass, all are life… the very souls of our ancestors,” we hear a voiceover as the teaser reveals that Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai will hit the screens worldwide on October 1.

According to the IFFR website, the movie’s logline states, “Set on a moving train on a rain-soaked night, a chance encounter between a 32-year-old everyman and an 8,000-year-old immortal — and a rat! — triggers a series of events that will intertwine their destinies. Amidst moral dilemmas and unexpected compassion, the ordinary man grapples with survival while the immortal — played with no small amount of relish by the charismatic Nivin Pauly — seeks to heal centuries-old wounds.”

Story continues below this ad

ICYMI | From Lexus LM 350h to Mercedes Maybach S560: Inside Kamal Haasan’s multi-crore luxury garage

What to expect from director Ram’s sixth film

Ram’s sixth directorial venture Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai ensures “a cinematic mediation on Tamil philosophy, whilst simultaneously offering an exploration of love, pain, suffering, compassion and redemption.” The movie is expected to be significantly different from the director’s previous works.

The movie features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Santhosh Dhayanidhi, cinematography by NK Ekhambram, and editing by Mathi VS. It has been bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner of V House Productions.