Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai: Nivin Pauly, Ram promise an epic love story

The title of Nivin Pauly's next with director Ram was announced on the actor's 38th birthday.

Nivin PaulyYezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai stars Nivin Pauly.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, which means seven seas and seven hills, is the title of director Ram’s upcoming film, which stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role. A motion poster suggests that this film could very well be a visual spectacle, a departure from Ram’s typical style of filmmaking. Ram is known for making realistic films with hard-hitting themes while serving a commentary on ills that adds to society’s collective suffering.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, however, seems very different. It’s safe to assume that it’s a romantic story. The video hints at the characters going through various emotions. The promo also hints at the themes of love, pain, suffering, betrayal and redemption. “Not just your heart. Your body, your soul and everything will fly when you’re in love,” tells Nivin at the end.

The title announcement was made coinciding with the birthday celebrations of Nivin Pauly. The actor is celebrating his 38th birthday today and he also shares his birthday with Ram, who turned 48.

Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai marks Nivin’s third outing in Tamil after Neram and Richie. The upcoming film also stars Anjali and Soori. The movie is now in the post-production stage. The filmmakers are yet to announce a release date.

Nivin Pauly, meanwhile, is waiting for multiple projects to release in cinemas. The release of his movies Padavettu, Saturday Night and Thuramukham have been postponed multiple times for various reasons.

