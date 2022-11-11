scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Yashoda first reactions: Audience gives thumbs up to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama

Samantha's latest release Yashoda is receiving positive responses from the audiences, who are impressed by the twists and action sequences in the movie

Samantha's Yashoda receives positive response from audienceSamantha's Yashoda receives positive response from audience

Samantha’s latest release Yashoda is receiving good reviews from the audiences. The thriller is being praised for its suspense and Samantha’s strenuous action sequences. “Engaging” is the most-used word in all of the tweets about the thriller, which has a crisp runtime of only 136 minutes. According to trade analysts, the film has struck gold at the US box office with good footfall, similar to what Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan 1 received recently.

Yashoda is about the dark side of illegal surrogacy market that is unveiled through the protagonist, who turns a surrogate mother for money.

ALSO READ |Ahead of Yashoda, look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s career-defining choices: Super Deluxe to Pushpa 1

Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, Yashoda also stars Unni Mukandan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.

Here are some reactions to the film:

Reacting to all the good posts about the film, Samantha tweeted:

Looks like it was a much-needed win for the star, who recently broke down during an interview while talking about her struggles with an auto-immune disease called myositis. “Some days are good, and some days are bad. There are days when I feel like I can’t take one more step further. And there are days when I look back, I feel surprised that I have come so far. I’m here to fight. I’m not the only one, I know that. There are a lot of people who are fighting many battles. We win in the end,” she said in the interview.

She added, “I also saw a lot of articles saying that my condition was life-threatening. The stage I’m in is not life-threatening. It’s difficult, but I’m here to fight. At least for the time being, I’m not going to die.”

