Yashoda first reactions: Audience gives thumbs up to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama

Samantha’s latest release Yashoda is receiving good reviews from the audiences. The thriller is being praised for its suspense and Samantha’s strenuous action sequences. “Engaging” is the most-used word in all of the tweets about the thriller, which has a crisp runtime of only 136 minutes. According to trade analysts, the film has struck gold at the US box office with good footfall, similar to what Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan 1 received recently.

Yashoda is about the dark side of illegal surrogacy market that is unveiled through the protagonist, who turns a surrogate mother for money.

Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, Yashoda also stars Unni Mukandan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.

Here are some reactions to the film:

After #PS1 and #Kantara , @Samanthaprabhu2 ‘s #Yashoda is off to a good start at the USA 🇺🇸 Box Office.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda A Satisfactory Emotional Thriller that works for the most part Interesting story/setup that is told in a partly engaging way. Twists were decent but payoffs should’ve been better along with the climax portion. Samantha gave a great performance. Decent! Rating: 2.75-3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda Review: Decent Engaging Emotional Thriller 👌#SamanthaRuthPrabhu is the lifeline of the film 👍 Other Cast were apt & good 👌 BGM is Superb 💯 Visuals & Action Scenes are good 👍 Concept 👏 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#YashodaTheMovie #YashodaReview #Samantha pic.twitter.com/YZfACi5gua — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) November 11, 2022

Positive reports pouring in for @Samanthaprabhu2’s #Yashoda from the overseas premieres👍👍 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda is an engaging thriller ! 👍#Samantha acts with great conviction.

Intriguing plot with twits and turns. Go for it! 3.5/5#YashodaReview pic.twitter.com/wMc1Q03Xtc — Santosh R. Goteti (@GotetiSantosh) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda Interval Good Plot & Gets into Story from The Start✌🏾Samantha Shines♥️Surrogacy Mother Concept Quite interesting👏🏾Clichy Scenes – Logic Holes Here & There But Content is Ultimate+🔥Connection b/w Two Plots is Neat👌🏽Typical Telugu Decent Till Now!Waiting For 2nd Half!! — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda Review : Fantastic Engaging Emotional Thriller Movie. Breath-Taking Performance From @Samanthaprabhu2. Directors Hari & Harish Got a Neat Script With Perfect Execution. Bgm By Manish Sharma Superb. Good Film, Give it a Watch #YashodaReview . Rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/YHVg7QnnOB — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 11, 2022

Reacting to all the good posts about the film, Samantha tweeted:

This time, more than ever, I was hoping and praying for all your support in promoting the film. The affection you have showered on me & Yashoda in the run up to the release is humbling. Forever grateful to all of you. You are my family Truly hope you enjoy the film. Thank you pic.twitter.com/O8rbC4cYU4 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 11, 2022

Looks like it was a much-needed win for the star, who recently broke down during an interview while talking about her struggles with an auto-immune disease called myositis. “Some days are good, and some days are bad. There are days when I feel like I can’t take one more step further. And there are days when I look back, I feel surprised that I have come so far. I’m here to fight. I’m not the only one, I know that. There are a lot of people who are fighting many battles. We win in the end,” she said in the interview.

She added, “I also saw a lot of articles saying that my condition was life-threatening. The stage I’m in is not life-threatening. It’s difficult, but I’m here to fight. At least for the time being, I’m not going to die.”