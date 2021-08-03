Yashika Aannand pens emotional post after death of best friend in accident: ‘Will forever feel guilty to be alive’

Actor Yashika Aannand has expressed grief over losing her best friend Vallichatti Bhavani in a car accident in July. She took to Instagram and mourned the death of her friend with an emotional post, holding herself responsible for the loss. Yashika was at the wheel when the crash happened.

Yashika wrote, “In my life, I never thought I would be the reason for u to not be with us today ! Rip my beautiful angel. Love u abundantly.”

Yashika was driving to Chennai with three friends from Mahabalipuram on the night of July 24. The vehicle lost control, bumped into a railing and crashed into a roadside pit. While Yashika and two of her male friends suffered serious injuries, 28-year-old Vallichatti Bhavani died in the mishap.

Yashika added, “I really can’t express what I’m going through right now! I will forever feel guilty to be alive !! I don’t know if I should thank god for saving me from that tragic accident or blame god whole my life for taking away my bestest friend away from me. I really miss u each second Pavani. I know you can never forgive me!! I’m really sorry I put your family in such a horrible situation. Just know I miss u each second and I’m forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rests in peace. I pray you come back to me !! Hope someday your family forgives me ! I’II forever cherish our memories paw! (sic).”

Vallichatti Bhavani was working in the UK as a software engineer and she had come to Chennai to spend a few days with her friends. She was supposed to take a flight back to the UK on July 25.

The police have filed a case against Yashika and have also confiscated her driving license in the aftermath of the accident.