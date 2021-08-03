scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Must Read

Yashika Aannand pens emotional post after death of best friend in accident: ‘Will forever feel guilty to be alive’

Yashika Aannand was driving to Chennai with three friends on the night of July 24. Her friend died as the vehicle bumped into a railing and fell into a roadside pit.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 3, 2021 12:10:19 pm
Yashika Aannand was invloved in a car accident. (Photo: Instagram/ Yashika Aannand)

Actor Yashika Aannand has expressed grief over losing her best friend Vallichatti Bhavani in a car accident in July. She took to Instagram and mourned the death of her friend with an emotional post, holding herself responsible for the loss. Yashika was at the wheel when the crash happened.

Yashika wrote, “In my life, I never thought I would be the reason for u to not be with us today ! Rip my beautiful angel. Love u abundantly.”

Yashika was driving to Chennai with three friends from Mahabalipuram on the night of July 24. The vehicle lost control, bumped into a railing and crashed into a roadside pit. While Yashika and two of her male friends suffered serious injuries, 28-year-old Vallichatti Bhavani died in the mishap.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Police book Bigg Boss Tamil fame Yashika Aannand, confiscate her driving license

Yashika added, “I really can’t express what I’m going through right now! I will forever feel guilty to be alive !! I don’t know if I should thank god for saving me from that tragic accident or blame god whole my life for taking away my bestest friend away from me. I really miss u each second Pavani. I know you can never forgive me!! I’m really sorry I put your family in such a horrible situation. Just know I miss u each second and I’m forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rests in peace. I pray you come back to me !! Hope someday your family forgives me ! I’II forever cherish our memories paw! (sic).”

Vallichatti Bhavani was working in the UK as a software engineer and she had come to Chennai to spend a few days with her friends. She was supposed to take a flight back to the UK on July 25.

The police have filed a case against Yashika and have also confiscated her driving license in the aftermath of the accident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Mandira Bedi: 17 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 03: Latest News

Advertisement