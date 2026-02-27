Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Inside Yash’s Rs 600 cr budget: How Toxic is creating distribution records across South India
The Tamil Nadu rollout for Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been finalised at ₹63 crore on an advance commission basis, with four distributors splitting the territory ahead of its worldwide release
Rather than a single distributor handling the territory, the Tamil Nadu rollout will be split across a network of distributors.
Rather than a single distributor handling the territory, the Tamil Nadu rollout will be split across a network of distributors. Chennai City goes to Think Studios under Swarup Reddy. Chengalpet will be handled by White Nights, led by Trident Ravi. Coimbatore, North and South Arcot, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari will be covered by S Picture Srinivasan, while Madurai & Ramnad, Trichy & Thanjavur, and Salem will be managed by 5 Star Senthil.
KVN Productions confirmed the network, saying: “The Takeover continues. Four powerhouse distributors join forces to unleash #Toxic across Tamil Nadu: @ThinkStudiosInd, #SPictureFilms, #WhiteNightsEntertainment through @tridentartsoffl, #5StarSenthil.”
The Tamil deal adds to an already impressive string of pre-release business. Sri Venkateswara Creations, headed by veteran producer Dil Raju, reportedly acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights for Rs 120 crore on an advance commission basis, making it the biggest-ever acquisition for a non-Telugu origin film in the region. On the international front, Phars Film has acquired the international distribution rights to the Indian language versions of the film — covering the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam editions Toxic’s Kerala rights were picked up by E4 Entertainment, the production firm behind Malayalam hits such as Ezra, Godha, and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The amount for the Kerala deal remains undisclosed. In the North, Anil Thadani’s AA Films has reunited with Yash for the film’s Hindi distribution.
Toxic is reportedly budgeted at Rs 600 crore and is set to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. It is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, The film was written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, and has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.
The film’s technical lineup includes National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composed by Ravi Basrur, and action sequences choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry of John Wick fame, alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.
Yash plays a dual role in the film, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026 and it will release in standard and IMAX formats
