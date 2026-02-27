Inside Yash’s Rs 600 cr budget: How Toxic is creating distribution records across South India

Yash in a still from Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and set for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has secured its Tamil Nadu distribution for Rs 63 crore on an advance commission basis, according to a report by Hollywood Reporter India.

Rather than a single distributor handling the territory, the Tamil Nadu rollout will be split across a network of distributors. Chennai City goes to Think Studios under Swarup Reddy. Chengalpet will be handled by White Nights, led by Trident Ravi. Coimbatore, North and South Arcot, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari will be covered by S Picture Srinivasan, while Madurai & Ramnad, Trichy & Thanjavur, and Salem will be managed by 5 Star Senthil.

KVN Productions confirmed the network, saying: “The Takeover continues. Four powerhouse distributors join forces to unleash #Toxic across Tamil Nadu: @ThinkStudiosInd, #SPictureFilms, #WhiteNightsEntertainment through @tridentartsoffl, #5StarSenthil.”