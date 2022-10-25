Yash shares Diwali pictures with family: ‘Moments that matter the most’

Kannada superstar Yash took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures from his Diwali celebration with his family. In the pictures, the KGF star is seen with his wife Radhika Pandit, daughter Ayra and son Yathrav. Yash called the family time, “Moments that matter the most.”

In one of the adorable pictures, Ayra and Yathrav are visibly scared seeing the fireworks and are seen holding their dad. Here are the pictures:

On every special occasion and festival, one can expect a post from Yash, who takes time out to spend time with family despite his busy schedule. This year, he went on a Europe vacation with his wife after the release of the second part of KGF, which now holds the record for the highest-grossing Kannada film.

Yash is yet to officially confirm his next film. Rumours claim that he will next team up with director Narthan of Mufti fame. Tentatively called Yash 19, the film is speculated to have Pooja Hegde as the female lead.