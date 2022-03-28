Yash on KGF 2 vs Beast debate: It’s not an election, Vijay is my senior and I respect him

The trailer of the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2 was released on Sunday at a grand media event held in Bengaluru. During the press conference at the event, the filmmakers were asked what their plan of action was for tackling the threat posed by Tamil superstar Vijay’s Beast at the box office.

KGF star Yash put the debate over the box office clash to rest by giving a very mature and grounded response. He dismissed the idea of KGF 2 and Beast being a threat to each other.

“It is KGF and Beast. It is not KGF vs Beast. This is not an election. In an election, everyone has just one vote and we had to fight over winning those votes. If one wins, the other should lose. This is cinema. And people can watch both my film and his film. And Vijay sir is a huge star, we should respect him,” Yash said.

Yash also noted that there was enough space in the country for both films to thrive. “KGF is a pan-India film and we had announced the release date about eight months ago. Then we didn’t know which film was going to come out when. And for him (Vijay) it is also a festival. Thinking of it as KGF vs Beast is not the right thing. He has entertained us for so many years. The moment I start thinking that I’m bigger than my seniors, that’s when my downfall will start. All his fans will celebrate his movies. And I’m also sure that all Vijay sir fans will also love our film. I will also watch that film (Beast). Let’s all celebrate it together,” he added.

KGF 2 also starring Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon, will hit the screens on April 14. And Vijay’s Beast, which is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is due in cinemas on April 13.