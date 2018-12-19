Yash is like a brother from another mother: Vishal

Sandalwood’s biggest film KGF is hitting screens on December 21 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. Tamil actor Vishal, whose production company Vishal Film Factory has procured the rights to distribute the Tamil version of KGF, said that he is not doing this for money but because Yash is like his brother.

“Yash is like a brother from another mother, and I am proud that I am distributing KGF: Chapter 1 in Tamil Nadu. I am not doing this for money,” he said.

Adding further that it was time for Kannada cinema to reach the place where it deserved to be, Vishal said, “KGF: Chapter 1 will break language barriers and open up new markets for Kannada cinema. It will do the same what Baahubali did for Prabhas.”

The film was recently certified U/A by the censor board and the trailer has already caught everyone’s attention with its rustic neo-noir setting.

In the press meet, Vishal hailed Yash for being an amazing human being and being the first one to send relief materials to Tamil Nadu during the 2015 floods.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Hombale Productions, KGF: Chapter 1 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Ramya Krishnan, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha among others.