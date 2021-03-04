Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir teaser: Vijay Sethupathi plays a mystery man, who has a message for the world

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Thursday released the teaser of his upcoming film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir. The film lifts the title from a poem written by 6th century Tamil poet, Kaniyan Pungundranar. The quote enjoys an international reputation ever since former President APJ Abdul Kalam quoted it in his speech at the European Union in 2007.

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir is Tamil for, “I am a citizen of the world, and everyone in the world is my kin.” Pungundranar spoke of universal-friendship thousands of years ago. And it seems like an apt title for Vijay Sethupathi’s forthcoming film, given that it talks about a citizenship crisis. Going by the teaser, Vijay plays the role of a Tamil Sri Lankan refugee, who finds it hard to make a living in Tamil Nadu.

We get a glimpse of the Sri Lankan civil war that ravaged the island nation for about three decades. “First time when I came to Tamil Nadu, I spoke in Tamil. And I got arrested,” says Vijay’s character in Ceylon Tamil. So he learns ways to hide his true identity to blend in the crowd. Thus, engendering an identity crisis and making everyone wonder who this man is. It seems that the answer may not be as simple as we may expect it to be.

The film is written and directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth. Besides Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars Megha Akash, Magizh Thirumeni, Vivek, Ragu Aditya, Mathura Kaniha, Riythvika, Mohan Raja, Karu Pazhaniappan, Chinni Jeyanth, and Vidya Pradeep.