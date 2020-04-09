With Rajinikanth’s blessings, Raghava Lawrence announces Chandramukhi 2

Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2 will be directed by P Vasu. Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2 will be directed by P Vasu.

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence on Thursday announced his next project, which will be a sequel to the 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi. The choreographer-turned-actor also revealed that he has signed up for the project after getting the blessings from Superstar Rajinikanth.

The forthcoming project has been titled Chandramukhi 2, and it will be directed by P Vasu.

Chandramukhi marked the comeback of Rajinikanth, who had been lying low after his 2002 drama Baba tanked at the box office. This movie was the remake of Kannada movie Apthamitra (2004), which was based on the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993).

In 2010, P Vasu made a sequel to Apthamitra with Vishnuvardhan again. The film titled Aptharakshaka had Vishnuvardhan in a double role. And it was the continuation of the vengeance of ancient ghost Nagavalli. Unfortunately, Vishnuvardhan passed away before its theatrical release. And when the movie finally came out, it went on to become a huge success at the box office.

It remains to be seen whether Chandramukhi 2 is the remake of Aptharakshaka or an entirely different movie.

Chandramukhi 2 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. This movie will be another addition to the canon of lowbrow horror comedies that the production house has been making in collaboration with Raghava Lawrence.

Lawrence has pledged a significant amount from his pay to various COVID-19 relief funds. “Hai friends and fans, I want to share a happy news with you all. One of my next project is my thailavar’s movie chandramuki 2, I’m so lucky to act in this project with Thalaivar’s permission and blessings which is Directed by P. Vasu sir and produced by my lucky producer sun pictures kalanithi maran sir. With the advance I get from it, I humbly pledge to contribute 3 crores for Coronavirus relief fund. 50 lakhs to the PM – CARES fund, 50 Lakhs to CM relief Fund (Tamil Nadu) , 50 lakhs for fefsi union and I want to extend my special contribution of 50 lakhs for my dancer’s union and 25 lakhs for my physical abled boys and 75 lakhs for daily labour’s and for people from my birth place Royapuram, desiyanagar. All food essentials will be delivered with the help of police with proper safety. Service is god (sic),” he said in a statement posted on his social media handles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd