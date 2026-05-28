Why the trailer for Vijay Sethupathi’s Train is waiting for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Veteran Tamil producer Kalaipuli S Thanu has revealed that the trailer for his highly anticipated production Train, starring Vijay Sethupathi, has been ready since Pongal, but he has chosen to hold it back deliberately. His plan is to drop it alongside the release of Jana Nayagan, the Vijay starrer that has been among the most talked about Tamil films of 2026, so that the trailer gets the widest possible audience at one go.

“I’m planning to release the Train trailer only during Jana Nayagan’s release to get the widest reach, and I’ve been holding the trailer ever since Pongal,” Thanu revealed in a recent interview with Behindwoods TV.

He went further, explaining the thinking behind attaching the trailer directly to Jana Nayagan rather than putting it out separately online. “Even though Jana Nayagan was leaked, people are definitely coming and waiting to celebrate it in theatres. So, thinking about that, how would it be when this one releases? I’m putting the Train trailer right in the movie itself,” he said.

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The decision had Mysskin’s blessing from the beginning. “I told Mysskin when we should do it. He said we could put it in Jana Nayagan’s part. Sir agreed,” Thanu explained.

But the plan ran into something no producer can fully control: another film’s release getting delayed. “Jana Nayagan pushed it back, so I held onto it. I had to hold it back. It’s coming to me now, so this is like a celebration for me. It’s definitely a celebration,” he said.

About Train

Train is a Tamil psychological thriller written and directed by Mysskin, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The supporting cast includes Shruti Haasan, Dimple Hayathi, Shaji Chen, and Narain. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his V Creations banner.

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Mysskin has described the film as being set almost entirely on a moving train, playing out in near real time. He has also acknowledged that his original vision required some adjustment during the making of the film as it faced delays largely tied to financial challenges.

Jana Nayagan’s long road

The film Kalaipuli S Thanu tied his strategy to has had one of the more drawn-out release journeys in recent Tamil cinema. Jana Nayagan was originally set to release on January 9, 2026, but was postponed due to censorship issues with the CBFC, which referred the film to a new panel over concerns about the use of symbols related to the Indian Armed Forces without prior approval. The makers went to the Madras High Court and then the Supreme Court to fight the hold-up.

As of late May 2026, the makers are still awaiting CBFC clearance. Ticketing platforms have listed June 19 as a possible release date, and KVN Productions confirmed they are looking at releasing the film during that window, though no official date has been locked. Through all this, Thanu held the Train trailer and waited.