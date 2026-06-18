Why Tamil producers want actors to adopt Allu Arjun and Ranveer Singh’s salary model

At a time when the film business is growing more uncertain by the day, and nothing but a well-promoted good movie can guarantee solid returns, producers are increasingly gravitating towards a revenue-sharing model, believing it will ease losses if a project fails to impress the audience.

Although many were initially hesitant about this change, it appears that more A-list artistes and technicians are considering moving down this path, paving the way for a fresh revolution in Indian cinema. However, a substantial portion of the industry has yet to come on board with the plan, as they have several concerns and reservations.

The 60% strategy: How Tamil producers plan to share box-office burden

Nonetheless, producers in Tamil cinema are considering implementing this model throughout the regional industry, ensuring that all key players share the burden of failure or relish the success, depending on the movie’s verdict. During a recent conversation, renowned producer G Dhananjheyan revealed that Tamil producers are ready to distribute up to 60 per cent of a film’s total haul to artistes and technicians under the revenue-sharing model.

“When we plan revenue share like this, almost 60 per cent goes into it. We worked out a strategy. When we make an important film, a producer is ready to give up to 60 per cent of the overall revenue [to those who have signed the deal]. Then we (producers) will take the production cost and profit from the remaining 40 per cent of the revenue,” he pointed out during a conversation on Cinema Strategist YouTube channel.

Revenue share vs profit share

While this model lifts the burden off the producer’s shoulders, Dhananjheyan noted that it helps actors and technicians earn a share of the movie’s earnings rather than a fixed amount, which would be beneficial if collections are significantly higher than expected.

“Consider how a film like Karuppu became a huge hit recently. If it’s a profit-sharing model, those associated would receive only a share in profit. But if it’s a revenue-sharing model, they get a share based on the money the movie makes. Suppose a film, produced at a budget of Rs 150 crore, made Rs 300 crore. If the lead actor agreed to a 30 per cent share in revenue, they would end up earning Rs 90 crore. Had they gone according to the budget and at the same rate, they would have earned only Rs 45 crore,” he pointed out.

How Allu Arjun and Ranveer Singh are leading the change

He further noted that this is how big stars such as Allu Arjun have been working for the past few years. Dhananjheyan also stated that Ranveer Singh adopted the same strategy in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), helmed by Aditya Dhar.

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“Allu Arjun has been doing this smartly for the past few years. He takes a share of the revenue for all his films. What if the film becomes exponentially successful and earns Rs 1,500-2,000 crore? They will earn just as much. Ranveer Singh did the same for Dhurandhar 2. Had the movie made Rs 2,000 crore overall, he would have received Rs 600 crore based on the same rate,” he added.