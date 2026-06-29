Why Tamil cinema struggles to post Rs 1,000 cr hit years after Telugu cinema achieved feat

Producer Ishari K Ganesh has weighed in on why no Tamil film has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the box office, pointing to the state's limited number of screens.

Producer Ishari K Ganesh has weighed in on one of Tamil cinema’s most persistent pain points, why the industry has yet to produce a film that will cross Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, pointing to a basic infrastructure gap rather than any shortfall in content or talent.

“We have only 1,000 screens in Tamil Nadu, whereas Andhra has over 4,000 screens. That’s why they can cross Rs 1,000 crore (at the box office),” Ganesh in a media interaction on Sunday.

The remark touches on a frustration that has built up in Tamil film circles as Telugu and Kannada cinema have each produced multiple films crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in recent years, while Tamil cinema’s biggest hit by some distance. 2.0, the Shankar directed Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film often counted among Tamil cinema’s biggest spectacles, tops out at Rs 691 crore worldwide, the closest any predominantly Tamil production has come to the kind of numbers Telugu and Kannada cinema have managed with films like Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2, both of which separately cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark on Sacnilk’s tracker.