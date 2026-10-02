Why Aishwarya Lekshmi shunned dating apps before Netflix’s #Love

Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi’s romantic comedy series #Love premiered on Netflix today. In the show, the actor plays the role of Tara, the CEO of a dating app. However, in a recent interview, Aishwarya revealed that she used to “shun” dating apps and even turned down lucrative endorsement offers because she was uncomfortable promoting them. She also opened up about taking on a light-hearted project after a string of serious roles in recent years.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aishwarya reflected on her aversion to dating apps. “I actually used to shun dating apps. I would get advertisements and endorsement offers for dating apps through Instagram, and I could have made a lot of money, but I never wanted to. Once or twice, I opened an app just to see what it was like, and I was taken aback by the kind of pictures and profiles I saw. So I didn’t think to endorse one for the longest time!” she said.