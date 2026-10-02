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Why Aishwarya Lekshmi shunned dating apps before Netflix’s #Love
Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi recently opened up about her latest project #Love, and shared her perspective on dating apps.
Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi’s romantic comedy series #Love premiered on Netflix today. In the show, the actor plays the role of Tara, the CEO of a dating app. However, in a recent interview, Aishwarya revealed that she used to “shun” dating apps and even turned down lucrative endorsement offers because she was uncomfortable promoting them. She also opened up about taking on a light-hearted project after a string of serious roles in recent years.
During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aishwarya reflected on her aversion to dating apps. “I actually used to shun dating apps. I would get advertisements and endorsement offers for dating apps through Instagram, and I could have made a lot of money, but I never wanted to. Once or twice, I opened an app just to see what it was like, and I was taken aback by the kind of pictures and profiles I saw. So I didn’t think to endorse one for the longest time!” she said.
The actor continued, “But these days, I don’t think it’s a bad idea because I’ve seen people who have met their partners on dating apps. I’m not against it anymore. But keep your brain switched on at all times. Make sure you double-check everything.”
ALSO READ | ‘Felt exposed to viciousness’: Why Aishwarya Lekshmi has no plans to return to social media
While #Love prompted Aishwarya Lekshmi to revisit her views on dating apps, the series also offered her a chance to step away from the intense roles she has been taking on lately.
Aishwarya said, “I actually felt like I was doing too many serious projects, you know? I wanted to be my age and do something lighter. Every time people met me, they would go, “You’re the nicest person ever, why are you always doing intense stuff all the time?” and I was feeling it too.”
“I really enjoyed playing this character. She’s trying to navigate everyday life, but she has some swag. She’s smart, but sometimes she makes stupid decisions.. and she has a very complicated love life. The Netflix association was exciting too. All of us in the film industry want to be associated with the streamer, and I was especially happy that they came to me for the role. Even at the look test, I felt like I didn’t need much time to get into character. I was already there,” the actor concluded.
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