‘All the films I produced ended up being a loss’: Why Vijay Sethupathi refused to play it safe as a producer

Vijay Sethupathi, who has produced five films and lost money on all of them, says his only criterion was whether he liked the film.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has never hidden the fact that his taste in films does not always translate to box office numbers. But in a candid recent conversation, he put a figure to it for the first time, spelling out what his journey as a producer has actually cost him.

During an interaction with Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus, Sethupathi said, “All the films I produced ended up being a loss for me,” he said plainly, without any attempt to soften it.

It started before any of those films even reached theatres. Vijay Sethupathi revealed that he had launched a film called Sanguthevan under his production banner, which was eventually dropped mid-way. “It was dropped, which caused a loss of about Rs 1.75 crore,” he said, describing the shelved project as the first blow.