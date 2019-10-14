Who will direct Suriya’s next?

Suriya, whose latest release was KV Anand’s Kaappaan, was supposed to do a film with Siruthai Siva. However, the Viswasam director has committed to making a film with Rajinikanth and now it looks like Suriya’s project will be pushed to next year.

According to sources, Suriya is in talks with Bala, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran and Hari. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

If Suriya zeroes in on Bala’s film, it will mark the duo’s reunion after 16 years. Their last project together was Pithamagan. As for Vetrimaaran, he has Vada Chennai 2 and an untitled venture with Soori, in the pipeline.

Suriya is currently shooting Soorarai Pottru, with Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru-fame. Once he completes this one, he’s expected to move on with Hari’s project, tentatively titled, Suriya 39. A little birdie says, “It won’t be a Singam franchise though.” Last year, Suriya had confirmed that he’d be teaming up with Hari for the sixth time. However, it has been getting delayed due to several reasons.

Last month, reports were suggesting Gautham Menon may do a film with Suriya which will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. If this materialises, it will be the third project of the actor-director duo, following Kaakha Kaakha and Varanam Aayiram. It’s well-known that Suriya and Gautham Menon parted ways owing to differences of opinion over Dhruva Natchathiram, which is yet to release, starring Vikram in the lead.