Vijay’s heroine and Simran’s sister, Monal Naval died without realising her biggest dream

The film industry is a strange place. While the triumphant are celebrated and chased after, and sometimes even placed on thrones inside ivory towers, those who fail to achieve as much success are often overlooked and forgotten the first time they step away from the limelight itself. As difficult as it is to crack one’s way into show business, sustaining a career there is equally challenging. However, Tamil actor Monal Naval quickly captured attention after her debut.

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Although she worked as an actor for only two years, she appeared in a handful of movies, including one in Hindi. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much gap between her rise and her fizzling out. She died in 2002, allegedly by suicide, and a mystery still shrouds her death. Monal was just 21 at the time of her death. For the unversed, she was the younger sister of renowned actor Simran.