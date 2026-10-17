Who is Kavya Maran? Heir to Rs 24,600 cr empire, she is now engaged to Anirudh Ravichander

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Jailer 2 music composer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to tie the knot with Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun TV Network owner Kalanithi Maran, whose net worth is estimated at Rs 24,600 crore. Kalanithi was ranked 146th in the Hurun Rich List 2026, Kalanithi was ranked 146th, making him one of India’s wealthiest media entrepreneurs. He trails T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar, whose estimated wealth stands at Rs 36,300 crore, in the entertainment segment. The Maran family’s primary source of wealth is Sun TV Network, in which Kalanithi holds a significant stake. He also owns the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.
According to iplowners.com.in, Sunrisers Hyderabad is valued at between Rs 17,500 crore and Rs 18,400 crore, placing it fourth among IPL franchises.
Who is Kavya Maran?
Kavya Maran, who will be marrying Anirudh in November, serves as the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Her personal net worth is estimated at Rs 409 crore.
After completing her MBA at Warwick Business School in the UK, Kavya joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019. She subsequently took on a leadership role at Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise acquired by her father in 2017.
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About Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding?
Anirudh and Kavya have reportedly been dating for a long time and are now planning their wedding for November. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently added to the speculation after sharing photographs and videos of himself with Kaviya’s parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. He revealed that the couple’s wedding reception would be held in Chennai on November 21.
According to The Times of India, the couple is expected to marry in Greece on November 11. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has officially confirmed the reported wedding plans.
Anirudh Ravichander rose to prominence with his music compositions for Tamil cinema and subsequently expanded his popularity across industries. His soundtrack for Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) became widely popular, further strengthening his reputation as a sought-after composer.
His recent work includes Jailer 2, produced by Sun Pictures, the film production arm of the Maran family’s media business.