Who is Kavya Maran? Heir to Rs 24,600 cr empire, she is now engaged to Anirudh Ravichander

Jailer 2 music composer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to tie the knot with Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun TV Network owner Kalanithi Maran, whose net worth is estimated at Rs 24,600 crore. Kalanithi was ranked 146th in the Hurun Rich List 2026, Kalanithi was ranked 146th, making him one of India’s wealthiest media entrepreneurs. He trails T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar, whose estimated wealth stands at Rs 36,300 crore, in the entertainment segment. The Maran family’s primary source of wealth is Sun TV Network, in which Kalanithi holds a significant stake. He also owns the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

According to iplowners.com.in, Sunrisers Hyderabad is valued at between Rs 17,500 crore and Rs 18,400 crore, placing it fourth among IPL franchises.