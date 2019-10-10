Who is Ashrita Shetty?

Actor Ashrita Shetty is reportedly marrying Indian cricketer Manish Pandey on December 2 in Mumbai. Ever since the speculations have gone rife, people are keen to know more about Ashrita Shetty.

Born on 16th of July 1993, Ashrita marked her debut as an actor with a comedy Tulu film titled Telikeda Bolli after winning a beauty contest ‘Clean & Clear Fresh Face’ in 2010. Telikeda Boli released in the year of 2012 but did not receive much attention.

After her debut, Ashrita was seen sharing screen space with actor Siddharth in Udhayam NH4, a 2013 Indian Tamil romantic thriller directed by debutant Manimaran.

Udhayam NH4 was a turning point in Ashrita’s career as an actor. Written by popular film director, screenwriter, and film producer Vetrimaaran, the film was received well by the audience as well as the critics.

Talking about her journey as an actor, Ashrita said facing camera was not new to her as she had done commercials earlier. “Facing the camera wasn`t completely new for me as I have done TV commercials, but having said that, shooting for films is way different and difficult than shooting for ads,” she told IANS in an interview.

Later on, the 26-year-old went on to star in Tamil films such as Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum (2014), Indrajith (2017) and recently, she was seen in 2018 release Naan Thaan Siva, a R. Panneerselvam directorial, in which she shared the screen space with actor Prashant Narayanan who played an antagonist role in the film.