When Vijay credited his mother and wife for his charm: ‘I don’t know whether I am handsome’

Thalapathy Vijay, who once publicly credited his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam as the reason behind his happiness, now faces a divorce petition filed by her at the Chengalpattu Family Court

It was 2004. During a stage interaction, ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay was asked how he had managed to carry himself so well, the kind of easy, throwaway compliment that gets asked of film stars at public events. He did not deflect it with a joke. He did not brush it off. He sat with it for a moment and answered it honestly.

“I don’t know,” he said, “I myself don’t know whether I am handsome or not.” Then, almost immediately, he added: “But I think my mother and my wife are the reason for this.”

Vijay went on to explain what he meant. Happiness, he said, is what shows on a person. When you are genuinely happy, that feeling comes through, and that is what people see. “If you are happy, that happiness shows. And that is what brings the beauty, I think.”