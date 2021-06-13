When Sushant Singh Rajput was starstruck by Rajinikanth, watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput played Rajinikanth’s die-hard fan in his last film, Dil Bechara. That, however, was reel life copying the real as Sushant was a big admirer of the actor. He was once left starstruck when he sat across the superstar within his arm’s reach at the former’s residence in Chennai.

Sushant met Rajinikanth while he was in Chennai with Indian skipper MS Dhoni promoting his then-upcoming film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He visited Rajinikanth’s house for a photo opportunity. Dhoni had shared a glimpse of what transpired there by posting a short video of the meeting on his Facebook page.

In the video, Rajinikanth could be seen enquiring from Dhoni about the film. “Who’s playing you in the movie?” he asked the cricketer. Dhoni had promptly pointed towards Sushant. Rajinikanth had then apologised to Sushant for not knowing that information.

It is noteworthy that Sushant had played Rajinikanth’s die-hard fan in his last film Dil Bechara. In the official remake of the Hollywood hit Fault in Our Stars, Sushant plays a bone cancer survivor, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior, aka Manny. His family hails from South India. And that is established through Manny’s undying love for Rajinikanth.

In one of the scenes, he says, “I want to become just like Rajini sir. I want to beat up the villain, save the heroine, die for her.” Manny also helped his friend JP, played by Sahil Vaid, to become a film director before he loses his gift of sight completely due to cancer surgery. And their dream film is named ‘Rajni Aawat Hai, Sapne Jagawat Hai.’

Sushant Singh Rajput died in June 2020.