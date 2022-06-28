When Suriya went speechless after meeting Madhavan in his Rocketry make-up, watch video

Actor-filmmaker Madhavan has shared a throwback video from the sets of his upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In the video, Suriya is seen sort of going speechless after meeting Madhavan, who was in his makeup to play ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry.

Suriya is taken aback looking at Madhavan’s transformation. The actor looks like a spitting image of Narayanan with his hairdo and thick beard. “Only my bro @actorsuriya can make me feel so good and react like this.. Nambi sir is a huge fan of my bro and his father (sic),” Madhavan captioned the video while posting it on his Instagram page.

Madhavan underwent extensive make-up and even altered his facial features to achieve the look of 79-year-old Nambi Narayanan. The film tells the events that happened in the life of Narayanan between the age of 29 and 79. And Madhavan also needed to lose some weight and gain more weight to portray his character in different timelines.

Madhavan introduces Suriya to Narayanan as his “close friend”. And the scientist in turn expresses his admiration for the actor. “I have high regards for your father (Sivakumar). He is the best actor,” Narayanan tells Suriya, who takes the compliment with humility.

Suriya has played a key cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which narrates the rise and fall of Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage. And he was cleared of all the charges against him after 24 years. The movie will release in multiple versions. In the Hindi version, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance.

Madhavan had earlier revealed that neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Suriya took a single penny from him for their role in the movie.

Besides playing the lead role, Madhavan has also written, directed and produced the biopic. The film is due in cinemas on July 1.