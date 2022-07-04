Madhavan: ‘I was offered Ghajini, I didn’t like the story’

Actor-producer Suriya last week hosted R Madhavan on a live Instagram session to promote the latter’s latest movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. During the conversation, the two had no hesitation in showing their mutual respect and admiration for each other.

Madhavan also opened up about how Suriya’s growth and dedication toward work came as a much-needed wake-up call to get out of the complacency trap, in which he had fallen after delivering a series of hits during the early days of his acting career.

“I was living a very laid-back life. I still remember, when you were doing Nerrukku Ner, I gave you advice on how to act. After that, we started hanging out a lot. At that point, all my films were doing just fine. I became sort of complacent. Some films brought me a good name, some made me famous,” Madhavan recalled.

The actor also revealed that he was director AR Murugadoss’ first choice to play the role of a man with a faulty memory, who goes on a killing spree to avenge his lover in Ghajini (2005).

“I was offered a film called Ghajini. I didn’t like the story. So I told Murugdoss sir that I am not happy with the second half. And that film eventually came to you. I saw what you did in Kaakha Kaakha. So I felt that the film has gone to the right person. And you proved it. Ghajini becoming a hit was a very big thing. But, I also saw how much effort you put in for that. That six-pack, I had then wondered whether I could have done this thing. I remember you telling me that you didn’t eat salt for a week. And that made me question the choices I was making in my career. I felt I was not doing enough justice to my career. And I began following the advice that I gave you. I used you as an example,” said Madhavan.

Ghajini was inspired by Christopher Nolan’s career-making movie Memento. The Tamil version was a smash hit at the box office. Murugadoss remade that film in Hindi with Aamir Khan in the lead role, and it became the highest-grossing movie in Bollywood in 2008.

Madhavan also credited Suriya for teaching him the true meaning of a friend. “No need to say after Ghajini, your career growth was historical. You know I don’t have a lot of friends in the industry. But, I understood the true meaning of a friend looking at you. You are there for me without any conditions. That’s what true friends mean. And such friendships are hard to find in these times. You have been always there for me. I have just done very limited favours in return,” he said.

“I have to tell you this. I have 24 hours in my life, you seem to have 48 hours. You do run your organisation, charity among so many other things. That feeling of inadequacy is what pushes me to work harder,” Madhavan added.

Madhavan has written, produced, directed and acted in Rocketry, which is based on the life and times of rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. Suriya has played a key cameo role in the movie without taking money from Madhavan.