When Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan met Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is shooting for his upcoming movie Jawan in Chennai, reportedly had an opportunity to catch up with superstar Rajinikanth. Both the actors were shooting at Aditya Ram Film City, ECR.

Shah Rukh Khan has never missed an opportunity to show his love for Rajinikanth. It’s worth noting that when he made Chennai Express, he included a special dance number, Lungi Dance, as a tribute to Rajinikanth, who is fondly called ‘Thalaiva.’ Rajinikanth has also made no secret about his admiration for SRK. He had made a cameo appearance as a super-humanoid Chitti in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2011 sci-fi movie Ra.One.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan is camping in Chennai to shoot a crucial action scene for Jawan. Written and directed by Atlee, the film is mounted on a huge scale. The director has roped in Vijay Sethupathi to play the main antagonist in the movie. The film also stars Nayanthara as the female lead.

The teaser of Jawan was released earlier to reveal SRK’s maverick look. The promo has caused a lot of excitement among the fans of the superstar. Given that it’s directed by Atlee and with the significance presence of Tamil stars, the film is also expected to take a big opening in South India. It’s due in cinemas next year.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, is shooting for Jailer. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The first look poster revealed the character look of Rajinikanth as a strict officer with a poker face. The film also stars Kannada movie star Shivarajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.