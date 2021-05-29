When Rajinikanth had a bone to pick with Meena

South Indian actor Meena has revealed an interesting tidbit from the sets of Annaatthe, starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role.

In a recent interview, Meena said, “One day Rajinikanth sir came near me and said, ‘Meena, I’m disappointed with you.’”

She added, “I was shocked and many others were also watching us. He then said that we all have changed, but you look the same as how I saw you in Veera.”

Veera is a 1993 Tamil film which was a remake of the Telugu film Allari Mogudu that had released a year earlier. It starred Rajinikanth, Meena, Roja, Janagaraj, Senthil, Vadivukkarasi, J. Livingston, Mahesh Anand, Vinu Chakravarthy, Ajay Rathnam, Vivek and Charuhasan.

Annaatthe, directed by Siva, also stars Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy. It is slated to be released on November 4 this year.

Meena recently committed 40 years in cinema.

She took to Instagram to share a video tracing her long journey in the film industry. She captioned the video, “40 years of Meena. In 1981, introduced by the Legend #Sivaji appa as a child artist and eventually moving on to play the Leading Lady and making a mark of my own in this industry for the past 40 years, has been nothing short of a blessing. I’m grateful for the people who believed in me and gave me opportunities to sculpt a flourishing beautiful career. Thanks for recognizing my talent and appreciating my hardwork. Thank you , Thank you, Thank you 🏼️️.”

Meena was last seen in Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2.