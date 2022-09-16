When Rajinikanth gave a rare Baasha-themed live concert. Watch video

Rajinikanth is no Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. For many, there is no memory of the superstar going on a tour, performing live for the audience. Throughout his career, Rajini had limited his artistic pursuit to the big screen. But, you may not know that he had made an exception to his no-live performance stance in 1995. Rajinikanth presided over a star night show and enthralled a stadium full of fans in Singapore. This is perhaps the only time Rajinikanth did this kind of an event on this scale.

It seems the show happened when Rajinikanth was basking in the humongous success of his path-breaking gangster drama, Baasha. There are videos of Rajinikanth recreating his scenes from the movie. There is a video of him dancing to “Ra.. Ra.. Ramaiya”. There is also a video of him recreating his dance performance to the iconic “Naan Autokaaran”. And Rajinikanth has done a solid job as he matches steps with the dancers.

“For me dancing during the shoots itself is very difficult. All the dancers know that. For one shot, there will be 20 rehearsals and 20 takes. I could never imagine dancing on stage. When last time I was here as a chief guest for an event, I did a small movement and I saw it made you all so happy. And that’s why I decided to dance no matter what. I danced as much as I could and I hope it made you happy,” Rajinikanth said during the show.

One can’t help but wonder what the Tamil film industry would have looked like today if Rajinikanth continued his pursuit of live stage shows.