‘Not even a single person looked at me’: How a visit to an ashram ‘crushed’ Rajinikanth’s ego

Rajinikanth had a very humble beginning. From being a bus conductor in Bengaluru to becoming the Tamil superstar, Rajinikanth has a massive fan following, with his fans still wanting to see him in lead roles. However, there was a time when he while being world famous walked through a crowd of over thousand people didn’t get recognised or acknowledged by a single person and that day, his ego got massively crushed. The actor recently attended a special event celebrating 45 years of the Art of Living Foundation and the 70th birthday of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. At the event, the superstar recalled a visit that changed the way he looked at things.

‘Not even a single person looked at me’

He recalled the time when Guruji offered him a tour of the ashram. He said: “Gurudev asked me to go with him. I told him it would mean a lot of disturbance for him. But he said, ‘no problem, no disturbance, just come’… I thought naturally people would be there, recognise me, shout my name, ask for a photo, autograph and stuff. I also saw many people from Tamil Nadu.”

VIDEO | Recalling his earlier visit to the Art of Living, actor Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) brought the house down with his humorous take, said, ‘nobody even looked at me’.#Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/JPZGgxtLMv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2026

He added: “Thousands of people were there. To be frank, not even a single person looked at me… Forget about photos and autographs; not even a single person looked at or spoke to me. I was waving, but no one looked at me…. I have met many politicians and industrialists, but this incident crushed my ego.”

ALSO READ | Sharib Hashmi’s wife Nasreen’s cancer relapses for the sixth time: ‘It has spread everywhere’

His confession made the audience in splits.

He then concluded that Guruji assured him that there would be “no disturbance”, but the incident disturbed his head. Gesturing at his head, he said: “Idhar disturb hogaya!”

Rajinikanth’s next project

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in the film Coolie, will next be seen in Jailer 2 and in a film co-starring Kamal Haasan. The film will also star actors SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan, among others. The film is slated to release on June 12 with several reports claiming that the film will feature cameos by Mohanlal, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi, and Shiva Rajkumar.