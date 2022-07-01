When Kamal Haasan revealed he mimicked rocket launch sound in Vikram

Kamal Haasan is a savant when it comes to the art of filmmaking and acting. There is nothing in the process of making a film that he hasn’t mastered. But, did you know he is also a trained mimicry artist? During an appearance on a special episode of Neengalum Vellalam Oru Kodi, which was then hosted by Prakash Raj, Kamal showed us a glimpse of what’s he capable of when it comes to manipulating his vocal chords.

Actor and well-known mimicry artist ‘Badava’ Gopi requested Kamal to perform some mimicry during the episode, and the actor obliged.

“Mimicry singularly belongs to the human species. Our ancestors used it for hunting. A child learns to speak through mimicry. I was not very interested in mimicry. It was because of Balachandar sir I developed an interest. He told me, ‘you are playing vikatakavi (in Aval Oru Thodar Kathai), so learn mimicry. I didn’t have a clue about it then. I did something foolishly, which he liked. But, I was not satisfied at all. My personal favourite is if you have seen Vikram movie, the rocket launch sound is me. I performed that during dubbing,” Kamal revealed on the show.

And he also went on to beatbox various percussion instruments to everyone’s amusement.

Kamal had written, produced and acted in Vikram, which came out in 1986. The film was about an off-duty spy who gets sucked in an international conspiracy and prevents an air attack against India. And 35 years later, director Lokesh Kanagaraj made a spin-off of that character with the same title. Kamal again reprised the role besides bankrolling it under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films International.

The movie that revolves around the crimes of a drug syndicate set the box office on fire and earned over Rs 400 crore globally. Vikram is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 8.