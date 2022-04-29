scorecardresearch
When Kamal Haasan confessed that he was ‘losing faith in the institution of marriage’, Sarika opened up about being the ‘other woman’

Kamal Haasan and Sarika started their relationship when Kamal was still a married man. In a rare interview from 20 years ago, the couple spoke about the tough times they endured in those early days.

kamal haasanKamal Haasan and Sarika open up about the early days of their affair. (Photo: Express Archives)

Kamal Haasan has been a celebrated actor since the start of his career but one of the biggest controversies that surrounded the actor in the 1980s was his affair with actor Sarika. Kamal was married to dancer Vani Ganapathy when he and Sarika fell in love. He eventually left his wife but the process was a painful one for all parties involved.

In a 2000 interview, Kamal confessed that he and Sarika tried to end their relationship many times as he was a married man at the time. He accepted that the marriage had not been working for a while and he was unhappy. “It wasn’t working, at least for me. I won’t lie. It went beyond caring, it became harsh and I wanted to be happy,” he told Simi Garewal on her chat show.

Kamal also confessed that he was losing faith in the institution of marriage at the time. “I was fast losing faith in the institution of marriage itself, at that time. I always spoke of it loudly, to the shock of people. I said it on the first day I got married that I didn’t want to,” he said.

Sarika shared that they tried to resist the relationship “given the circumstances we were in.” Kamal added, “The fact is that she is a very attractive woman. Later on, when we got closer, when your object of desire was coming nearer and nearer, you realise you wanted more. You wanted to fall in love, which I couldn’t afford. I didn’t want it to end there, I wasn’t even sure I wanted it to happen. It was very painful.”

Sarika shared that she realised that she was in love with Kamal when things around them got really bad, but at some point, they stopped caring. “I realised I was in love with him when things were very bad and we really, at some point, didn’t care how bad they were. I think that’s when you realise it’s not just fun times,” she said.

Back then, Sarika was labelled as the other woman and the world was quite harsh towards her. “Being the other woman is one of the worst corners to be in because at that point, all the people who are abusing you, hating you, they are all valid. But the pain that you feel, that’s also valid,” she said.

Kamal and Sarika married in 1988 and have two daughters – Shruti and Akshara. They divorced in 2002.

