When Kamal Haasan delivered anti-colonial speech in front of Queen Elizabeth II on Marudhanayagam sets

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan on Friday shared a message of condolence on the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. “I’m saddened by the passing of England’s longest-serving monarch Elizabeth II. She had gained not just the admiration of the British people but everyone around the world,” Kamal tweeted.

Kamal is arguably the only actor from Tamil cinema who holds the distinction of personally meeting and interacting with the Queen on multiple occasions. “25 years ago she accepted our invitation and took part in the inauguration of our movie Marudhanayagam and she congratulated us. Probably, that’s the only film shooting that she attended (in her life). Meeting and talking to her five years ago during a cultural event in London is still fresh on my mind. My deep condolences for the people of England and the royal family who have lost their beloved Queen,” he added.

During her visit to India in 1997, Queen Elizabeth II participated in the grand launch ceremony of Kamal’s ambitious movie Marudhanayagam. She even saw Kamal perform a key scene as part of the inaugural shot. Kamal later in his interviews revealed that he had purposefully picked a scene where his character delivers an anti-colonial dialogue to perform in front of the Queen.

“When the Queen was here, I was asked to act a scene in front of her. Traditionally, we shoot a scene for customary reasons that don’t make the actual film. But, I didn’t want to do that. So I spoke a dialogue that my ancestors could not speak in front of her. Definitely, it couldn’t have been spoken 70 years ago. If I had said that in 1923, I would have died in jail. But, after I finished the scene, she said to me ‘it was Seattle speech no?’ I was taken aback,” Kamal had said in an interview.