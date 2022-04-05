scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Must Read

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls the time when he and Kamal Haasan were almost arrested during Vishwaroopam shoot in the US: ‘It was scary’

Jaideep Ahlawat recalled the shooting of the 2013 film when he and Kamal Haasan were surrounded by cops in the US and were almost arrested.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2022 7:54:32 pm
kamal haasanKamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam was being shot in the US when they were stopped by cops.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who is known for noteworthy roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi and Paatal Lok, recently recalled an incident from the shooting of Vishwaroopam when he, Kamal Haasan and Rahul Bose were almost arrested in the US while shooting for the 2013 film.

In a chat with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, the Raazi actor shared that they were shooting for the film in New York when police officers stopped their car. Jaideep shared that they were shooting on a bridge and had made a couple of round trips. The US was on high alert at the time as it was around Christmas.

Also Read |How Divya Bharti spent hours before her untimely death at 19

Jaideep said, “The moment we reached the toll, there were 8-10 cop cars and we realised they were there for us, with sirens blaring. And we were like ‘we’re gone’. I was the junior-most there. Kamal sir was sitting in the car, and I thought he’ll handle it. The cops started yelling like we see in all Hollywood films ‘keep your hands where I can see them’. He kept yelling and I was thinking ‘I won’t do anything, please don’t shoot.'”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He continued, “Eventually, they realised it’s a film shoot. We showed the permissions etc. After 15 minutes, they let us go. But those 15 minutes were scary. Now we can laugh about it but then it felt like…”

Jaideep Ahlawat was recently seen in the ZEE5 series Bloody Brothers.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kapil Sharma, 14 celebrity photos
Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kapil Sharma: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 05: Latest News

Advertisement