Jaideep Ahlawat recalls the time when he and Kamal Haasan were almost arrested during Vishwaroopam shoot in the US: ‘It was scary’

Jaideep Ahlawat, who is known for noteworthy roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi and Paatal Lok, recently recalled an incident from the shooting of Vishwaroopam when he, Kamal Haasan and Rahul Bose were almost arrested in the US while shooting for the 2013 film.

In a chat with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, the Raazi actor shared that they were shooting for the film in New York when police officers stopped their car. Jaideep shared that they were shooting on a bridge and had made a couple of round trips. The US was on high alert at the time as it was around Christmas.

Jaideep said, “The moment we reached the toll, there were 8-10 cop cars and we realised they were there for us, with sirens blaring. And we were like ‘we’re gone’. I was the junior-most there. Kamal sir was sitting in the car, and I thought he’ll handle it. The cops started yelling like we see in all Hollywood films ‘keep your hands where I can see them’. He kept yelling and I was thinking ‘I won’t do anything, please don’t shoot.'”

He continued, “Eventually, they realised it’s a film shoot. We showed the permissions etc. After 15 minutes, they let us go. But those 15 minutes were scary. Now we can laugh about it but then it felt like…”

Jaideep Ahlawat was recently seen in the ZEE5 series Bloody Brothers.