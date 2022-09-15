When Gautham Menon revealed Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’s story in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

After the release of Gautham Menon’s latest movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, a clip from his 2010 blockbuster Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is being circulated on social media. In the aforesaid clip, Silambarasan’s Karthik explains the narrative gist of a gangster movie. “How he came into this? How he became a rowdy, don and at last becomes Billa. That’s the story,” Karthik tells his cinematographer VTV Ganesh.

And the clip is being shared to suggest that this is also the plot of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in a nutshell. “Appo Puriyala!! Ippo puriyuthu!!! Time travel (I didn’t understand then. I do now),” wrote a fan of Simbu while sharing the clip.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu marks the reunion of Gautham Menon and Simbu after a gap of six years. The duo’s maiden collaboration was Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and later they came together for the 2016 action movie Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. VTK is touted as a departure from the conventional storytelling style of Gautham. He’s said to have taken a very realistic approach to narrate the story of VTK.

@menongautham and @SilambarasanTR_ combo is back bigger and better! #VTK is going to be one of the best movies this year.. Simbu as #Muthu 🔥😍, GVMs style film making is seen in every frame, @arrahman sir songs 👍🏼 all the best @IshariKGanesh — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 14, 2022

The trailer suggested that the film tells the story of an innocent migrant worker, who gets drawn into the criminal world and ends up ruling it. Like the actor-director duo’s previous two movies, this film also has music from AR Rahman.

“@menongautham and @SilambarasanTR_combo is back bigger and better! #VTK is going to be one of the best movies this year.. Simbu as #Muthu, GVMs style film making is seen in every frame, @arrahman sir songs all the best @IshariKGanesh,” tweeted Udhayanidhi Stalin after watching Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. He is also distributing the film in Tamil Nadu.