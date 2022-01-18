When Dhanush made Aishwaryaa blush with the romantic song from Rajinikanth’s Petta. Watch

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa blindsided everyone by announcing their decision to part ways after 18 years of marriage. The couple posted the same statement on their respective social media handles, announcing their separation while requesting everyone to respect their privacy.

“Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better (sic),” read a part of Dhanush’s note, which he shared late Monday night on his Twitter page.

The couple’s decision has left everyone in a state of shock. Last October, Aishwaryaa had accompanied Dhanush to Delhi as he received his second National Award for the best actor. The occasion was also special as superstar Rajinikanth, Aishwaryaa’s father, was also honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest film honour, for his contribution to Indian cinema. “They are mine … and this is history #prouddaughter #proudwife (sic),” she had captioned the photos.

In the light of the latest development, an old video of Dhanush singing for Aishwaryaa is going viral on social media. During a terrace party, Dhanush could be seen singing ‘Ilamai Thirumbuthe’ from Rajinikanth’s Petta (2019), making Aishwaryaa blush.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married to each other in 2004 and they have two sons together. They have also collaborated on two movies, 3 (2013) and Vai Raja Vai (2015).