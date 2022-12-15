When Bharathiraja rued hurting Rajinikanth a lot: ‘He doesn’t have a revenge mentality, he’s a great soul’

A clip from filmmaker Bharathiraja’s old interview has resurfaced online. The video is being shared by fans of Superstar Rajinikanth to highlight the magnanimity of their favourite star.

Bharathiraja and Rajinikanth worked together during the early days of their career. The duo’s first collaboration was 16 Vayathinile, which came out in 1977. “Rajinikanth asked Rs 5000 as a fee to act in the movie. I told him it’s a very small-budget film and I can’t afford it. He then asked Rs 4000 and then finally he came down to Rs 3000, which I agreed to pay,” Bharathiraja recalled in an old interview.

During the same conversation, Bharathiraja also expressed his regret about saying hurtful things about Rajinikanth in public.

“Rajini is my lovable friend. We have had many differences of opinion since the very beginning of our friendship. In politics, I have issued many statements (against him). I told him that ‘you’re my good friend, but we are on our own in the political arena. You keep your policy, I will keep mine. You don’t change your policy and I won’t change mine.’ I have hurt him a lot. But, he forgets all that and shows affection to me. He doesn’t have a revenge mentality. He won’t take the hurtful things I say about him to his heart. He’s a great man, a great soul,” he said.

After cult classic 16 Vayathinile, Bharathiraja directed Rajinikanth in Kodi Parakkuthu (1988).

And when I die, if my enemy or my hater say a word about me like this…. I think I have lived a great life!!! But one man is still living like that!! To hear this word “GREAT SOUL” means a lot! #FORGIVEandFORGET pic.twitter.com/5v0d7hPXUu — Dr. Bohra. MD AIRD (@Vasheegaran) December 14, 2022

Bharathiraja has stopped directing movies and is exploring his opportunities in acting. He made quite a mark with his performance in the recent blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam, which had Dhanush in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth on Wednesday visited Tirumala Tirupati temple after celebrating his 72nd birthday on December 12. He is shooting for his upcoming movie Jailer, which is written and directed by Nelson. The film also stars Kannada movie star Shivarajkumar.