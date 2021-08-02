When and where you can stream the first song from Ajith’s Valimai

The first song from Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai will be released on Monday night. Industry buzz suggests that the song will be made available post 10 pm today on the YouTube channel of Sony Music South.

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for Valimai. He has been working on the film’s music album for over a year now. The pandemic added to the production delays, preventing filmmakers from sharing regular updates with eager fans of Ajith. The curiosity of fans turned into a nuisance of sorts as it resulted in the online trolling of producer Boney Kapoor and fans showing up at popular sporting events, with a placard demanding #ValimaiUpdate.

The campaign became so intense that Ajith had to release a statement expressing his disappointment in fans who indulged in such behaviour. “As announced before, the updates about the film will come out at the right time. And I will work closely with the producer and decide on it. Until then, please have patience. Cinema is just entertainment for you. But for me, it is my profession. My decisions depend on my work and social welfare. Our respect in this society is decided by our actions,” Ajith said in the statement.

Last month, the filmmakers had released a slew of posters from Valimai revealing the action avatar of Ajith, who seems to play the role of a bike stunt rider in the film, which is written and directed by H Vinoth. This is the second consecutive collaboration of Ajith with Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after 2019’s Nerkonda Paarvai.

The shooting of Valimai is in its last leg. The filmmakers are set to fly to a European location in the coming days to complete an action set-piece. It is a seven-day shoot schedule, and after completing it, the makers are expected to announce the release date of the film.