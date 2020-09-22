When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Ka Pae Ranasingam

Ka Pae Ranasingam features Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. (Photo: Zee Studios/YouTube)

The makers of Vijay Sethupathi starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam will be releasing the much-awaited film on a pay-per-view basis on Zee Plex.

Ka Pae Ranasingam is set to become the first Tamil film to premiere on television on a pay-per-view basis. The viewers will be able to watch the movie by paying Rs 199 on Zee Plex, which will be available both on television and digital platforms. The film will release on October 2. The film will also be available on Zee’s streaming platform ZEE5.

#KaPaeRanasingam, a geo-political thriller about common people fight against the apathetic system & social difficulties. The film premieres 2nd October exclusively on @ZeeplexOfficial sirf ₹199 mein🎟️https://t.co/wriCjIcH2Rhttps://t.co/JmO0MzFXPt @VijaySethuOffl — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) September 22, 2020

Ka Pae Ranasingam is written and directed by debutant P Virumandi. Billed as a geopolitical thriller, the film has been bankrolled by KJR Studios.

It is said that Ka Pae Ranasingam is based on real-life incidents. Judging from the teaser, the film revolves around a people’s movement against the government apathy. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of the leader of the mass movement.

The movie also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani and Poo Ram among others. It will be available in five Indian languages and subtitles will be available in 10 international languages.

