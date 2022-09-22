When Aishwarya Rai was visited by Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya on Ponniyin Selvan sets, see viral photo

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to return to the big screen with Mani Ratnam’s historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya, who plays the role of Queen Nandini in the film, was visited by Abhishek Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya on the sets. Photos of the family sitting together have been going viral on fan pages and Reddit.

(Photo: Reddit) (Photo: Reddit)

Ponniyin Selvan has a star-studded cast that includes Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha among others. Recently, Trisha opened up on working with Aishwarya on the sets, saying they got along ‘famously well’, to the extent that Mani Ratnam had to tell them to down their camaraderie as they’re not supposed to like each other at all in the film.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will hit screens on September 30. The movie is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya’s last film was Fanney Khan in 2018, with Rajkummar Rao. During her appearance at Cannes 2022, Aishwarya told Film Companion that she has always been a ‘proverbial tortoise’ and that she prefers to work at her own pace. The actor, who has only been seen in a handful of films since 2007, said, “It’s been a really challenging two years, and my natural instinct is to focus on reality. I’ve never been one to play into the expectation of, ‘Oh my God, is time flying by, why is there no release this year, how many releases do you want to put out, what is the kind of comment it might attract, what is the kind of perception it might attract’, I’ve never been one to play into perception.”

While Aishwarya prepares for the release of Ponniyin Selvan, Abhishek Bachchan has several projects in the pipeline. He was last seen in the film Dasvi.