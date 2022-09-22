scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

When Aishwarya Rai was visited by Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya on Ponniyin Selvan sets, see viral photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is playing the role of Queen Nandini in Mani Ratnam's historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan.

aaradhya viral video aishwarya abhishek bachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan was visited by Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya on Ponniyin Selvan sets. (Photo: Instagram/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to return to the big screen with Mani Ratnam’s historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya, who plays the role of Queen Nandini in the film, was visited by Abhishek Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya on the sets. Photos of the family sitting together have been going viral on fan pages and Reddit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo: Reddit)

Ponniyin Selvan has a star-studded cast that includes Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha among others. Recently, Trisha opened up on working with Aishwarya on the sets, saying they got along ‘famously well’, to the extent that Mani Ratnam had to tell them to down their camaraderie as they’re not supposed to like each other at all in the film.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will hit screens on September 30. The movie is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya’s last film was Fanney Khan in 2018, with Rajkummar Rao. During her appearance at Cannes 2022, Aishwarya told Film Companion that she has always been a ‘proverbial tortoise’ and that she prefers to work at her own pace. The actor, who has only been seen in a handful of films since 2007, said, “It’s been a really challenging two years, and my natural instinct is to focus on reality. I’ve never been one to play into the expectation of, ‘Oh my God, is time flying by, why is there no release this year, how many releases do you want to put out, what is the kind of comment it might attract, what is the kind of perception it might attract’, I’ve never been one to play into perception.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

While Aishwarya prepares for the release of Ponniyin Selvan, Abhishek Bachchan has several projects in the pipeline. He was last seen in the film Dasvi.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 12:13:39 pm
Next Story

Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sales: Flagship smartphones under Rs 55,000

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Remembering Raju Srivastava with some unseen photos
Remembering Raju Srivastava with some unseen photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement