‘Men are jealous of my life’: When Kamal Haasan hit back at people’s obsession with his life

As much as his professional journey and accomplishments, legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s personal life has also made huge headlines, capturing the public’s attention. However, he once expressed his displeasure at people giving overt attention to his private life, particularly his romantic relationships, rather than focusing on his cinematic career.

Kamal also pointed out that it was high time those around him moved away from discussions about his personal matters, which had nothing to do with others.

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“Kamal Haasan is not famous because of his marriages; he’s famous because he does his job well. Anyone can get married, but performing Kathakali, becoming a producer, directing a movie, or writing is a big deal. I think I should be respected for what I do on-screen, rather than off-screen,” Kamal Haasan shared during an appearance on Manorama News’ Nere Chovve programme.