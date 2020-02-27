Cobra: What we know about Vikram-starrer so far

Vikram plays the lead role in Cobra. Vikram plays the lead role in Cobra.

Ajay Gnanamuthu’s upcoming film Cobra features Vikram in the lead. And if reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen in multiple avatars. The film’s title was announced in December 2019 and the anticipation with regards to the movie has only increased with time. Here’s what we know about Cobra so far.

Cast

Apart from Vikram, Cobra will see the likes of director KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony in significant parts.

Director

Cobra is being helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. It is his third directorial. He has previously helmed Demonte Colony (2015) and Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018). Cobra marks the first collaboration of Ajay with Vikram. He had earlier announced the movie on Twitter with a post that read, “With all your love and blessings, kickstarting my next with our beloved #ChiyaanVikram sir. It’s like a dream come true for me to direct one of the best artiste we have.”

Story

In an interview with the Times of India, director Ajay Gnanamuthu had said, “The protagonist’s character and cobra has a link. If I reveal anything more now, it will give away too many details. Also, since the film is made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, I wanted a title that works in all languages. Hence, we zeroed in on Cobra.”

What the stars have said about the film

Irfan Pathan, who will be making his acting debut with Cobra, had earlier taken to Instagram to thank his language coach. He shared a post which read, “Thank you for getting my Tamil dialogues on point for the first two schedules of the movie #cobra @mejella.”

It is safe to assume that Vikram’s character in Cobra is someone who is complex and doesn’t strictly follow the ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ path. During an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Vikram had explained why he chooses characters with grey shades.

“In films, I want to be as far as possible from the guy I am. I don’t want to be me. What is the fun in that? I don’t want to do any film that reflects me. I may not be the person I am talking to you. But hey, I am. Just kidding,” the actor said.

Photos

Promo

Trailer release date

While the makers are still tight-lipped about the trailer release date, a new poster states that the first look of Cobra will release on February 28 at 5 pm.

Release date

Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio, Cobra, with music by AR Rahman, is scheduled for a summer 2020 release.

