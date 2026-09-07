‘What Trisha did was rare’: Malvika Mohanan recalls actor’s message while working with Vijay

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who has spoken about Trisha's warmth and generosity toward her during the Petta shoot in Varanasi

Actress Malavika Mohanan has shared a story about co-star Trisha Krishnan that she says has stayed with her since the shooting of Petta, calling the senior actress’s behaviour toward her during the film “very rare” in an industry where most people “keep to themselves.”

Malavika, who made her Tamil debut with Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta starring Rajinikanth, recalled that she was an absolute newcomer when she arrived on set for her portions, which were filmed on the outskirts of Varanasi. She had a few days of shooting and some combination scenes with Trisha.

“When I was working on Petta, I had shot for a few days and had some combinations with Trisha. At that point, I was an absolute newcomer. It was my first Tamil film. I had done a few films like Beyond the Clouds but I hadn’t done any big films or commercial films,” Malavika said in an interview with SS Music