Watchman trailer: Home Alone meets Rama Narayanan

Watchman (Chowkidar in Hindi) is the buzz word of this election season, and it is also the title of director Vijay’s upcoming film. The trailer of the film was launched by actor Sivakarthikeyan on Wednesday.

Judging by the trailer, the story revolves around a house-bound Golden Retriever and its efforts to protect his territory from the gun-wielding bad guys. It feels like House Alone meets Rama Narayanan brand of films.

Music composer-turned-actor GV Prakash Kumar sounded very upbeat about Watchman while sharing the trailer on his Twitter page. “Here goes my next #watchmantrailer youtu.be/qZ6Hfye5evM my best combination director #alvijay .. #niravshah #bruno … happy that the film too has started getting amazing response from whoever has watched it .. blessed … #watchmantrailer #arunmozhimanikkam (sic),” he tweeted.

GV Prakash seems to play a cash-strapped youngster, who gets caught in the crossfire. He is also likely to end up making the acquaintance of the dog at the house that he intended to rob.

Watchman also stars Samyuktha Hegde of Kirik Party fame as the female lead. It will be her debut in Kollywood. Raj Arjun, Yogi Babu and others play pivotal roles.

The film will open in cinemas on April 12.