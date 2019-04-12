Watchman leaked online by Tamilrockers

As long as the piracy site Tamilrockers is alive and kicking, no film, big or small, can escape unscathed from its wrath. The latest to fall in the trap is the GV Prakash thriller Watchman.

Despite court orders, the team behind uploading the latest movies online has refused to bow down.

A police official working on a piracy case had earlier said, “In many cases, we found that leaked prints are mostly procured from theaters abroad, such as in Malaysia or Europe. They get recorded with camera phones by individual viewers, or from labs during post-production works.”

Be it Hollywood, regional or Bollywood films, Tamilrockers uploads content within hours of its release and often in high quality, which leads to a lot of internet users illegally downloading the films.

Watchman features GV Prakash in the lead role. It has been written and helmed by Vijay, who has previously worked with the actor-composer on Idhu Enna Maayam.

The film, meanwhile, has opened to mixed reviews.

Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave the film two stars and wrote in her review, “Watchman was promoted as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Hey, it was anything but. The thriller angle falls flat because it is not credible. Also, uneven writing doesn’t allow the infectious charm of Bruno to spread.”